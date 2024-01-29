"This is the single worst thing" - UFC veteran blasts Conor McGregor's latest sparring video

UFC superstar Conor McGregor released footage of himself sparring and training for his much-awaited return to the octagon later this year.

However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen pointed out various issues with the production of the video and questioned whether it really was 'The Notorious' in the clip. Sonnen pointed out that McGregor was covered up significantly in the clip.

“Oh my goodness, guys, I’m watching the worst video I’ve ever seen produced by Conor McGregor. This is the single worst thing I have ever seen produced by Conor. There’s a training video that is allegedly Conor McGregor sparring, I have to use the word allegedly. It looks nothing like him and his body is completely covered up. Conor has some very recognizable features, tattoos by example, none of which are showing. His face by example, which you cannot see. Like it’s shot so badly, I can’t promise you that it’s Conor McGregor."

Sonnen also outlined the importance of training footage and compared the video production quality to his son's videography skills with an iPhone.

"It then has an overlay of awful music that should not exist, we should hear the grunts and the groans, we should the bell in the gym sounds."

"My son is seven years old… He plays with my iPhone… And he likes to make movies, his movies are better than this.”

Sonnen went on to discuss McGregor's current predicament surrounding his impending return to action.

Check out the sparring video below:

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below:

Conor McGregor teases a return to UFC 300, Michael Chandler responds

After previously announcing that he will return to action later this year at International Fight Week against Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' has teased that he will potentially feature on the historic UFC 300 card.

In a post on X, he wrote that he was the final piece of the puzzle for the high-profile pay-per-view.

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Check out his post below on X:

Chandler immediately responded to the post and agreed to take him on at UFC 300.

"I accept [handshake emoji] See you soon @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc300"

Check out Michael Chandler's post on X below:

