"This sounds like a sexual gesture" - Belal Muhammad's Christmas plan for Leon Edwards brutally backfires among fans

Despite Leon Edwards' upcoming clash with Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad continues to pursue the UFC welterweight champion.

Edwards is gearing up to defend his welterweight title against Covington in the main event of UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite Muhammad's hopes of a shot at Edwards next, 'Chaos' has been granted the opportunity by UFC CEO Dana White. With an impressive 10-fight win streak, 'Remember The Name' firmly contends that he deserves a title shot.

Belal Muhammad recently reacted to Leon Edwards' "Merry Christmas" response to a video of his memorable head kick knockout win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022. Muhammad posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I got you something too do you want your gift before or after Christmas"

Check out the social media exchange below:

However, Belal Muhammad's message to 'Rocky' didn't resonate well with fans, sparking a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You’re not good enough, we watched Leon piece you up."

Another wrote:

"Belal 'Nobody Remembers Him Name' Muhammad"

Check out more reactions below:

"you celebrate christmas?"

"This sounds like a sexual gesture"

"Actually why don't you keep your gift to yourself on the prelims opening"

"Calm down 🤡, don’t push your luck. You got lucky that @Leon_edwardsmma finger accidentally got into your eye before he sniped your head off your shoulders."

Sean Brady's determined bid to avenge loss to Belal Muhammad

Sean Brady is confident that a rematch with Belal Muhammad would yield a different outcome. Muhammad delivered Brady's first career loss at UFC 280 in October 2022, securing a Round 2 TKO victory.

However, during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Brady asserted that he still possesses the skills to overcome Muhammad, despite the decisive loss:

"I think if I fight Belal 10 times, he beat me that one, I’d beat him the other nine. But, I’m super happy for him to see where he’s at and hopefully he’ll keep winning, I’ll keep winning, and we’ll get to do it again."

Check out Brady's entire interview below: