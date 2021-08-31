"This sport needs an adjustment" - Logan Paul questions the judges' scorecards for his brother's boxing showdown with Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul is the latest name to join other personalities from the world of combat sports in questioning the judges' scorecards in Jake Paul's recently concluded boxing showdown with Tyron Woodley.

While some MMA analysts criticized the judges for wrongly scoring the fight in favor of Jake, Logan Paul has a problem with "subjectivity in boxing" when it comes to scoring fights.

Paul took to Twitter to post an image of the scorecards and spoke about how the three judges had differing interpretations of the same fight.

"The subjectivity in boxing is honestly ridiculous & this sport needs an adjustment. I’m looking at the variation in the judge’s score cards & they’re all vastly different interpretations of the same fight. How is this possible," wrote Logan Paul on Twitter.

The subjectivity in boxing is honestly ridiculous & this sport needs an adjustment. I'm looking at the variation in the judge's score cards & they're all vastly different interpretations of the same fight. How is this possible

One judge scored the fight 77-75 in favor of Jake Paul. The second judge scored the fight 77-75 in favor of Woodley, while the third judge scored the fight 79-74 in favor of Paul, thus handing him the win via split decision.

Essentially, what that means is that one judge thought Jake Paul barely edged Woodley, the other judge thought the exact opposite, and the third one thought Paul dominated and won convincingly. So all three judges had differing opinions on how the fight went down.

Logan Paul claims he will definitely fight professionally following brother's win

Logan Paul was impressed with his brother's performance and how people from his hometown turned up in large numbers to attend the fight on Sunday night. So much so that he wants to get back into the ring soon.

According to Paul, combat sports gives people the feeling that gladiators used to get when they entered the colloseum.

Logan Paul further stated that he 'retired' Floyd Mayweather after battling him in an exhibition match recently.

"This is the coolest thing on the planet. You think about the Roman Colosseum, when you watch the gladiators fight to the death. Look around. My brother filled this arena up in Cleveland, Ohio, his home city. It's the coolest thing anyone could ever ask for. I've said it before, I'll say it again: fighters, bro, modern day gladiators. There is no more dangerous athlete. When the fighter walks in the room, everyone feels it. And it's cool, I love it. I love the sport, I love entertaining. And honestly, I'm good, bro. I retired Floyd Mayweather…the dudes on my highlight reel," said Logan Paul.

"I retired Floyd Mayweather… the dudes on my highlight reel" - @LoganPaul

