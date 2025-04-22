"This sport is for true gladiators" - Fans have absolute respect for the stars in ONE Championship's most surreal and emotional moments

Over the past 15 years, ONE Championship has been the backdrop for countless emotionally charged moments that have left a lasting impact on fans around the world.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reliving some of its most electrifying and heartfelt scenes on its official YouTube channel.

Watch the video below:

Among them was the poignant moment when Demetrious Johnson brought the audience in attendance at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado to tears with the announcement of his retirement at ONE 168 in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Masaaki Noiri put forth a potential candidate for 2025's Upset of the Year as he captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title against divisional Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last month.

On the other hand, Roberto Soldic almost stole the show at ONE 171 in Qatar this past February with his one-punch knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev.

Several YouTube users expressed their elated thoughts in the comment section of the highlight reel embedded above:

ONE Championship's next U.S. primetime event guarantees fireworks

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime on May 2 with ONE Fight Night 31, featuring a loaded card that promises to be another premium live event to remember.

The spectacle's headliner pits No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai against former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a rematch of their initial encounter this past February.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo puts the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Dante Leon in the co-feature attraction.

ONE Fight Night 31 is set to emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

Other confirmed bouts:

Welterweight MMA: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu

Lightweight Muay Thai: Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan

Bantamweight Muay Thai: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev

Lightweight MMA: Zhang Lipeng vs. Lucas Gabriel

Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada

Flyweight Muay Thai: Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev

