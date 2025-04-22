  • home icon
"This sport is for true gladiators" - Fans have absolute respect for the stars in ONE Championship's most surreal and emotional moments

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:27 GMT
(From left to right) Demetrious Johnson, Masaaki Noiri, Roberto Soldic [Photos via ONE Championship]

Over the past 15 years, ONE Championship has been the backdrop for countless emotionally charged moments that have left a lasting impact on fans around the world.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reliving some of its most electrifying and heartfelt scenes on its official YouTube channel.

Watch the video below:

youtube-cover
Among them was the poignant moment when Demetrious Johnson brought the audience in attendance at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado to tears with the announcement of his retirement at ONE 168 in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Masaaki Noiri put forth a potential candidate for 2025's Upset of the Year as he captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title against divisional Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last month.

On the other hand, Roberto Soldic almost stole the show at ONE 171 in Qatar this past February with his one-punch knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev.

Several YouTube users expressed their elated thoughts in the comment section of the highlight reel embedded above:

Comments from YouTube
Comments from YouTube

ONE Championship's next U.S. primetime event guarantees fireworks

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime on May 2 with ONE Fight Night 31, featuring a loaded card that promises to be another premium live event to remember.

The spectacle's headliner pits No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai against former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a rematch of their initial encounter this past February.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo puts the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Dante Leon in the co-feature attraction.

ONE Fight Night 31 is set to emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

Other confirmed bouts:

  • Welterweight MMA: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan
  • Bantamweight Muay Thai: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev
  • Lightweight MMA: Zhang Lipeng vs. Lucas Gabriel
  • Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada
  • Flyweight Muay Thai: Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev
Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

