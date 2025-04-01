"Bro went to sleep mid air" - Fans feels the brutish power Roberto Soldic unleashed on Dagi Arslanaliev in epic Qatar knockout

Nearly two months have gone by, yet Roberto Soldic's higlight-reel stoppage of Dagi Arslanaliev still sends chills down fans' spines.

Ad

The two knockout artists went head-to-head in a welterweight MMA bout at ONE 171, which took place at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February,

To keep the conversation going, ONE Championship recently released a stunning multi-angle footage of Soldic's electrifying finish on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, securing his first victory under the promotion's banner was anything but smooth saling for Soldic as Arslanaliev came out firing, flooring the Croatian with hard overhand right.

Despite the early adversity, Soldic weathered the storm and fought his way back to his feet. Just as the Turkish wrecking ball attempted a body kick, "Robocop" countered with a perfectly timed left hook — delivering a knockout blow completely rendered his opponent unconscious.

Ad

As Soldic's one-punch demolition of Arslanaliev graced social media once more, it sparked a wave of fear and astonishment in the comment section:

Comments from Instagram

Roberto Soldic wants to run it back with Zebaztian Kadestam

Roberto Soldic has made it clear that his sights are set on the two-divison king Christian Lee's ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

Ad

However, before he pursues that coveted title, the Croatian hard-hitter is determined to even the score with former divisional world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

In his post-fight interview with color commentator Mitch Chilson at ONE 171, Soldic specifically called out Kadestam for a rematch.

It can be recalled that two initially crossed paths at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Kadestam shocked the world by knocking out Soldic in the second round.

Before he turns his attention to Lee, Soldic wishes to erase his painful memory at the hands of Kadestam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.