WATCH: Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic’s brutal one-shot knockout finish of Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 in Qatar

Days after ONE 171, Roberto Soldic’s devastating one-punch knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev remains a hot topic on social media.

Ad

Adding to the buzz, ONE Championship released a slow-motion replay of the electrifying moment at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, where the Croatian knockout specialist quite literally took matters into his own hands.

Watch the clip below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As Arslanaliev launched a body kick, "Robocop" expertly countered with a perfectly timed left hook that shut the Turkish powerhouse’s lights out, sending him crashing face-first to the canvas.

Referee Mohamad Sulaiman swiftly intervened, stopping the fight at 1:55 of the opening round and sealing the highlight-reel finish for Soldic.

The emphatic victory also improved Soldic’s record to 21-4, marking his 18th career stoppage and earning him a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

Roberto Soldic draws praise from peers, fans after successful ONE 171 campaign

The sheer power behind Roberto Soldic’s knockout left even seasoned fighters in awe. British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison was among those who took to social media to react, writing in the comment section of the bout’s snippet on Instagram:

“The power was absolutely outrageous… The power in ‘Robocop’s’ left hand is crazy.”

Ad

Meanwhile, many fans are already calling Soldic’s win an early frontrunner for 2025 Knockout of the Year.

When it comes to his future plans, Soldic is setting his sights on even bigger challenges.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, he wasted no time lobbying for a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, currently held by two-division king Christian Lee.

But if that doesn’t materialize, he has another target in mind — a rematch with former champion Zebaztian Kadestam, who knocked him out in May 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.