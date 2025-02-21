“He got lucky the last time” - Roberto Soldic wants rematch with Zebaztian Kadestam after one-round annihilation of Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Soldic made it clear that he wants to right a wrong in the aftermath of a statement-making knockout victory at ONE 171: Qatar.

Fans inside the Lusail Sports Arena had their jaws on the floor when the Croatian killer uncorked a brutal left-hand counter that obliterated the ultra-tough Dagi Arslanaliev in the opening round of their welterweight MMA encounter.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson after collecting his $50,000 performance bonus bounty, Soldic called out the last man to beat him inside the circle, former welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

'Robocop' had this to say:

"I just went to say I want the belt. I want rematch with Kadestam. He got lucky the last time. But this time, [it’s a different] Robocop. I’m coming for the belt."

Roberto Soldic was having his way with 'The Bandit' in their high-octane affair at ONE 168: Denver last year. However, the heavy-handed Swede completed an epic come-from-behind knockout win to halt Soldic's hype train.

Now armed with the lessons he learned from that setback, the UFD Gym affiliate believes he deserves a shot at vengeance.

One thing's for sure, it appears Roberto Soldic got his mojo back, and fighting him at this form will be a tall order for every 185-pound fighter in the world.

Roberto Soldic sends a stern warning to the welterweight MMA division

Roberto Soldic kept calm in the face of danger, especially when Dagi Arslanaliev came out swinging and momentarily dropped him early on.

However, it was only a matter of time before the 30-year-old destroyer found his groove. Once he did, 'Robocop' uncorked a one-hitter quitter and reminded the world why he's a force of nature.

In his post-fight interview, Soldic made it clear that he's coming for the belt and will annihilate everybody standing in his way:

"When I'm like this nobody can beat me. Nobody. When I'm like this nobody can beat me in this cage. If I'm good, nobody can beat this Robocop. I'm back, guys."

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

