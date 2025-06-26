“This is the start of my career” - Denice Zamboanga embraces the pressure of holding undisputed ONE world title

Denice Zamboanga is adamant that she's just getting started in her ascent to the top of the MMA world.

Ad

The Filipino superstar reached a seminal point in her career when she was elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, and Zamboanga now embraces the pressure of holding her precious strap.

In an interview with Carlo Perruzza, Zamboanga said she's ready to take on anyone who would dare challenge her reign atop the division.

Zamboanga added that she plans to hold on to the gold for as long as possible and help carry the torch of Philippine MMA into the future.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Denice Zamboanga said:

"Sometimes it feels - I feel pressured because a lot of people want me to get that belt, and then they throw [themselves] at me. But my mindset always is like when I become a champion, this is the start of my career, and I want [the title] to stay with me and stay in my country."

Ad

Zamboanga initially held the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title when she stopped Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in Bangkok.

She was then set to face close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex in a world title unification match, but the Thai megastar reaggravated her injured left knee during training camp.

Stamp ultimately agreed to relinquish the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title, elevating Zamboanga to undisputed world champion status.

Ad

ONE Championship has yet to announce Zamboanga's first world title defense, but fighters such as Ham Seo Hee and Ayaka Miura have made their arguments for a potential challenge.

Watch Denice Zamboanga's entire interview below:

Ad

Denice Zamboanga hopes to carry the Philippines' MMA legacy into the next generation

Denice Zamboanga is on a mission to help the Philippines continue its incredible MMA legacy.

The Philippines is one of the most successful nations in ONE Championship, with eight fighters of Filipino descent winning gold across the promotion's existence.

Zamboanga is the current ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, while Joshua Pacio is on his third reign as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Ad

Filipino-American superstar Jackie Buntan, meanwhile, is the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.

In the same interview with Carlo Perruzza, Zamboanga said:

"For this year, I want to fight at least one before the end of this year. But I want to defend this belt as soon as I can. Like I want to defend it because I want to continue the legacy of the Filipino fighters, and I want the young Filipino female fighters to be inspired and develop themselves to become world champions as well."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.