"This stuff makes you lose fans" - Fans outraged as Michael Chandler "plots" against Conor McGregor with rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Fans are not pleased with Michael Chandler's latest social media collaboration.

As he counts down the days until his pay-per-view main event fight with Conor McGregor, Chandler shared a post on X "plotting" for the fight with American rapper Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly. Chandler shared a picture with the 34-year-old from an undisclosed location, presumably in Florida as he enters training camp with his team at Kill Cliff FC.

Chandler captioned his post:

"63 days... Plotting with @machinegunkelly #UFC303"

Although 'MGK' does not appear to be a big UFC fan, the rapper has been involved in disagreements with several fighters. Most notably, Baker had a public altercation with McGregor in 2021 and engaged in a social media feud with Sean Strickland earlier in 2024.

Many fans were disappointed to see 'Iron' associated with Machine Gun Kelly, telling the lightweight he would "lose fans" with the post. One commenter said:

"This stuff makes you lose fans"

More comments read:

"Brother this is basically saying you're plotting to be g** lol"

"Man I was rooting for you but now now..."

"You ruined your entire image and career in one photo"

"Can't wait to see what you two are cooking up!"

View more fan reactions to Michael Chandler's post with Machine Gun Kelly below:

Fans reacting to Michael Chandler's post with Machine Gun Kelly [via @mikechandlermma on X]

UFC 303: What other fights have been announced on the fight card headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler?

As Conor McGregor's UFC return in June inches closer, the International Fight Week card has been filling out with 'The Notorious' headlining the event. As of April 28, six fights are officially listed under the event on the UFC website.

Of the five other fights listed beneath the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been confirmed to return in the co-main event against Khalil Rountree Jr. Hill will be returning just over two months after losing to Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 headlining title fight.

The other fights listed on the UFC website include:

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Michell Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Although no other fights are on the official UFC website, two other matchups are listed as confirmed on the event Tapology page. The site includes Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira and Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya as a part of UFC 303.