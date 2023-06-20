“This is super cool!” – Fighters react to Mikey Musumeci and Mark Zuckerberg’s pizza-sharing session 

Mikey Musumeci did not only introduce Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to tricks and secrets on the canvas. The New Jersey native gave the martial arts-loving entrepreneur a taste of his top secret to success – pizza.

Following a grueling session at the gym where the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and billionaire trained in traditional gi, no-gi, and a brief stand-up exchange, both men posed for a picture with three visibly large pizzas laying graciously on the table.

It’s safe to say that the two would have finished the open-faced baked pie of Italian origin, given their long sparring meeting.

Fellow fighters were quick to drop some praise on Mikey Musumeci’s post-workout meal alongside the business mogul.

Andre Galvao (@galvaobjj), coach of Kade and Tye Ruotolo commented:

"Is this pizza part of the Metaverse? 😅 so cool ✨"

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera (@brandonthetruthvera) said:

"This is SUPER Cool!!!!!!!!!"

ONE flyweight athlete Reece McLaren (@reecelightning91) wrote:

"Whoa!!!!"

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) said:

"That’s so awesome 🏆"

In addition to that, Sanford MMA’s trio of former MMA world champions and contenders Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen, and Gilbert Burns dropped some heart emojis in Mikey Musumeci’s comment section.

Zuckerberg has been putting in the work in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and martial arts over the past year, shedding light on the topic during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

In May this year, the Meta CEO competed in his first BJJ tournament, amassing a gold medal in no-gi and a silver medal in gi.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, on the other hand, has defended his flyweight submission grappling gold on two occasions in 2023.

He earned a hard-fought decision win over Mongolia’s Gantumur Bayanduuren in January and a submission win over Yemeni superstar Osamah Almarwai in May.

