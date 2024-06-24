"This takes b*lls", "Completing side quests" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili winning gold at U.S. National Combat Sambo Tournament 

It looks like Merab Dvalishvili is keeping himself busy in his free time. The Georgian recently won gold at the US National Combat Sambo Tournament in Texas and fight fans are impressed.

In a recent post on X, the top UFC bantamweight contender shared a video compilation of him dominating his competition at the championship. Suffice it to say the clip has been a hit with fight fans, with many delving into the comments section, singing praises for the MMA star.

@UFCFightTalk wrote:

"This man completing side quests."

@kotamarello chimed in:

"This takes b*lls, because if you lost, the haters would never let you hear the end of it! Great work Merab."

@jumamillar wrote:

"'Suga' not ready for The Gold Medalist."

Check out a few more responses below:

'The Machine' holds an MMA record of 17-4 and is currently on a 10-fight win streak in the UFC and has been unbeaten since 2018.

In his most recent fight at UFC 298, the 33-year-old essentially out-grappled Olympic gold medalist and former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo while cruising to a unanimous decision win.

Dvalishvili is expected to face reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in his next octagon outing. In a recent media interaction 'The Machine' claimed that the pair would thrown down at the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley's coach predicts KO over Merab Dvalishvili

Tim Welch sees his pupil Sean O'Malley knocking out Merab Dvalishvili when the pair meet in the octagon.

In an interview with The Schmo, the ex-Bellator star claimed that O'Malley's taller frame would allow him to effectively fight on the outside, picking apart 'The Machine' throughout the fight.

The 34-year-old is also convinced that Dvalishvili will have a hard time out grappling O'Malley. Welch believes that trying to force a takedown against 'Sugar' would prove catastrophic for the No.1 ranked bantamweight contender:

"We plan on punching that nose completely sideways for five rounds... There is a very good chance Sean knocks him out because Merab is the crazy type. He is going to rush in. He is going to force a takedown. And when you force in against the Sugar show, there is a good chance you're going to be waking up looking at the lights."

Catch Tim Welch's prediction for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley below (2:31):