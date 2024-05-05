"Going to be an interesting one!" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili being announced for UFC 306 at The Sphere by 'The Machine'

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will be facing off at UFC 306 in The Sphere, according to a recent announcement made by 'The Machine'.

Following his victory over Marlon Vera at UFC 299, O'Malley made it clear that he wanted to feature at UFC 306 due to it landing on Mexican Independence Day, as he hoped to celebrate his partner's Mexican heritage.

'The Machine' has been a title contender since prior to 'Sugar' winning the title. During Aljamain Sterling's reign as champion, both he and Dvalishvili refused to fight each other, given their close friendship and many years as training partners.

But following Sterling's title defeat against O'Malley at UFC 292 last year, the Georgian was well and truly back in the title picture.

News of the fight announcement was first broken by UFC India, with the title challenger currently in the sub-continent conducting media duties. The news was reposted by @SpinninBackfist, who wrote this:

"Merab Dvalishvili says on @UFCIndia show that he is fighting Sean O’Malley at The Sphere in Las Vegas for #UFC306 on September 14th."

Fans shared a number of reactions, with some surprised at the date of the fight, whilst others were intrigued with how the matchup could unfold.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor trade words online

Following Ryan Garcia's two separate drug test failures in the wake of his victory over Devin Haney, both 'KingRy' and Sean O'Malley were on the receiving end of a fiery message sent by Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' has made it known in the past that he despises steroid-users in combat sports, and he took aim at both Garcia and O'Malley, who have both failed drug tests for ostarine.

McGregor took to X and wrote this:

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this I'll bust yous both up..."

Screenshot of McGregor's tweet aimed at O'Malley and Garcia

'Sugar' responded with a quip, posting this:

"Send jet for a quick spar."

