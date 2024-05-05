"They didn't even put Chandler" - Fans react as UFC 303 teaser featuring Conor McGregor hits the internet

Conor McGregor stood front and center in a new UFC 303 teaser hyping up his bout with the always game Michael Chandler, who was noticeably missing from the video. The teaser, which was uploaded to the UFC's official YouTube page, features a silhouetted McGregor pacing back and forth, under green lighting.

The teaser ran for 30 seconds, before ending with the June 29 date for the fight. As the focal point of UFC 303, McGregor was the only fighter featured in the promotional clip, while Chandler was neither seen nor mentioned. Naturally, such an omission of one-half of the UFC 303 main event drew questions from the fans.

In the comment section of the YouTube video, some took issue with Chandler's absence, especially considering how willing he has been to wait on the sidelines for McGregor's return to be made official.

"They didn't even put Chandler in the trailer"

This sentiment was, more or less, repeated by another comment, which joked that the UFC found no need for Chandler in promotional material.

"Dawg they said we don't even need Michael whats his name for the promo"

One comment, though, thought the idea of the fight being canceled for whatever reason amusing.

"Gonna be hilarious if it doesn't happen."

Some fans, though, expressed excitement, especially in response to the opening portion of McGregor's walkout song playing over the teaser.

"This song at the McGregor walkout gives me chills every time."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the Conor McGregor UFC 303 teaser

UFC 303 is one of the sport's most highly anticipated events, as it plays host to McGregor's long-awaited octagon return. He takes on Chandler at welterweight, which the latter actually requested in his UFC 274 post-fight interview after knocking out Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has been promoted for over a year

The UFC's first official announcement for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler occurred in early 2023. Unfortunately, there was neither an official date nor designated pay-per-view for it at the time. Nevertheless, the UFC got the promotional gears moving with 'The Ultimate Fighter 31.'

Check out Conor McGregor's face-off with Michael Chandler:

Expand Tweet

McGregor and Chandler served as opposing coaches on the show, which was meant to generate hype for their eventual fight. However, even McGregor couldn't prevent the show from a disappointing ratings run, as the appeal of 'The Ultimate Fighter' seems to have waned.