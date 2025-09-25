  • home icon
  • "This is terrible" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili forcing Demetrious Johnson to tap during training session 

"This is terrible" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili forcing Demetrious Johnson to tap during training session 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:37 GMT
Fans on Merab Dvalishvili (left) making Demetrious Johnson (right) tap. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Merab Dvalishvili (left) making Demetrious Johnson (right) tap. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili recently made Demetrious Johnson tap during a training session and sent fans into a frenzy. Dvalishvili is notably set to face Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight title fight at UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in October.

In a recent video shared by Johnson on his YouTube channel, Dvalishvili can be seen grappling with the MMA legend and putting in work ahead of his upcoming clash. Toward the end of their exchange, a smiling Dvalishvili caught Johnson in a choke, which forced 'Mighty Mouse' to tap out.

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of their training session via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"This is terrible."

Another fan wrote:

"I fail to believe there is anyone in that division that can handle Merab, and after this, I know my hypothesis is correct."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Demetrious Johnson outlines gameplan for hypothetical Merab Dvalishvili fight

Earlier this month, Demetrious Johnson shared his honest thoughts on a potential fight against Merab Dvalishvili and outlined his gameplan to beat the reigning UFC bantamweight champion.

In an interview on The Simple Man Podcast, Johnson explained that he'd maintain constant pressure on Dvalishvili and force him to shoot for takedowns. He said:

"If I were to fight Merab, I would press him the whole entire time. Force him to shoot and try to make him stand. When he shoots, make him pay for shooting, not try to out-grapple [him]. When it comes to grappling, he likes to stay in guard. So push on the face, get a knee shield. And then when he tries to come in, go underneath him."
He continued:

"It has to be a constant fight when you fight Merab. When you get into a clinch, start throwing knees, elbows, and punches. When he backs out of the clinch, right hand, body kick, high kick. It’s got to be a constant fight with Merab. You can’t allow him to dance outside the void and do his thing, and then he blasts a double, and once he blasts that double, you gotta have a good enough ground game to keep those frames to keep him from burying you."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

