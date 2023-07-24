“This is terrifying” - Francis Ngannou's 2015 kickboxing footage has fans convinced he'll destroy Tyson Fury

The highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury has sent fans into a frenzy, with many eagerly awaiting the face-off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28th. As the date approaches, a resurfaced kickboxing video of Francis Ngannou has further fueled the excitement among fans.

In the viral footage, the former UFC heavyweight champ showcases his explosive skills, throwing powerful punches and displaying his dominance in the ring. 'The Predator' is seen pushing forward with effective combinations, even sending his opponent flying out of the ring at times.

The striking prowess exhibited in the clip has fans convinced that 'The Predator' will pose a formidable challenge to Tyson Fury. One fan's reaction summed up the general sentiment, stating:

"This is terrifying"

Another expressed their belief in Ngannou's abilities, stating that Fury will need to work hard to outclass him.

"Fury will need to belittle Ngannou a lot to lose this" [Translated by google]

However, some fans remain cautiously optimistic, acknowledging that Ngannou will still have to bring his best to contend with Fury's skills. While the footage showcases Ngannou's aggressive approach, some suggest that Fury's defensive tactics could present a significant challenge.

"Spends a lot of energy, Fury will thwart these strokes like a post dummy."[Translated by google]

"Attacking wide open like this is quite capable of Fury knocking out in the first round 😂😂😂😂" [Translated by google]

"that francis long gone"

YoGangOrNoGang @Hellabandzelz @MMAmelotto Tyson gone cook him if he gone fight like this I’m sorry

As the anticipation builds for the monumental clash, fans continue to speculate on how the two titans of combat sports will match up in the ring. With both fighters known for their knockout power and skill sets, the showdown promises to be an epic battle for heavyweight supremacy.

Francis Ngannou plans to train with Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis

As the highly anticipated showdown between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury draws near, 'The Predator' is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou revealed his plans to seek guidance and training from two boxing legends - Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Ngannou expressed his admiration for the boxing styles of both Tyson and Lewis, considering them valuable assets in his quest for victory. He acknowledged Tyson's iconic status as one of the most feared and powerful boxers of all time, with a remarkable professional record of 50-6. Tyson's aggressive style and tremendous speed have made him a revered figure in the sport.

Additionally, Ngannou believes learning from the 'Iron Mike' could provide crucial insights.

"I think getting some advice or some training from Mike Tyson would be good. I also think of somebody like Lennox Lewis who could be good. I love his boxing style, very basic but very sharp and efficient. One-two [punches], all that stuff, classic but very good. Yes, one of those guys. We are definitely reaching out."

