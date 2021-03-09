"This is a title fight for me" - Leon Edwards doesn't want to take any chances against Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards has asserted that his UFC Fight Night main event matchup against Belal Muhammad is a title fight for him. Edwards revealed that he’s taking the fight seriously, suggesting that he doesn’t want to underestimate Muhammad and risk losing the bout.

Edwards’ last fight was a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round Welterweight bout that headlined the UFC on ESPN: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards fight card in July 2019.

On the other hand, Belal Muhammad’s last outing in the octagon was a unanimous decision to win over Dhiego Lima in a three-round Welterweight bout at UFC 258 in February 2021.

Speaking to James Lynch of MMA News, Rocky addressed his upcoming fight against Belal Muhammad. Edwards stated –

“Yeah, he (Belal Muhammad) is a good, durable, tough opponent, a good contender in the division. But I just believe I’m better anywhere the fight goes, standing on the feet, wrestling, wherever the fight goes, I think I’ll be there to win, you know what I mean. And that’s it really. He’s good, just not good enough to beat me. I think every time he steps up to fight one of these top guys, he always loses, right? Every time they try to move him up, he gets knocked out. He gets beat by this guy, that guy, you know what I mean.”

“I’m taking him seriously. This is my title fight. I’m looking at him like a serious opponent. If I go out there and lose to Belal Muhammad, all these talks of title shots and everything goes away, right? So, I’m treating it like this is a title fight for me, treating it like this is my coming out party to say this t the world that I am ready. I am here for a title shot. I’ve built myself back up. I’ve worked hard. I had no handouts. No one gave nothing in this sport. And I deserve my title shot. So, I’m treating him serious. I’m taking him serious. And that’s it,” said Leon Edwards. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Leon Edwards faces Belal Muhammad who stepped up to fight him on short notice

Leon Edwards was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev

Leon Edwards was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev on three separate occasions.

Edwards and Chimaev had both contracted COVID-19 before UFC Fight Night 183, and their fight was resultantly booked to take place at UFC Fight Night 185. It was then revealed that the Swedish fighter was still dealing with health issues caused by COVID-19. The bout was once again postponed and then booked for the third time, set to transpire at UFC Fight Night 187.

Nevertheless, in February 2021, it was confirmed that Chimaev was still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19. UFC then scrapped the Leon Edwards-Khamzat Chimaev matchup altogether, and Belal Muhammad stepped in and replaced the Swedish fighter.

Presently, Leon Edwards is set to fight Belal Muhammad in the headlining matchup of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13th, 2021.