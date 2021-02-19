3 interesting facts that you have to know about Belal Muhammad 

In less than a month, Belal Muhammad will see himself exchanging heavy leather with one of the best welterweights in the promotion, Leon Edwards. The 32-year-old from Chicago had been requesting the UFC to pit him against a highly ranked fighter, and may now enter the title picture with if he beats Edwards.

Muhammad called out China's Li Jingliang after his win over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258. However, he will have much bigger rewards to reap when he goes up against Edwards on March 13 at UFC Fight Night 187.

'Remember the Name' has won eight of his last nine fights, and could go on to become one of the brightest prospects in the UFC welterweight division if he gets the better of his British opponent.

That said, let's take a look at three interesting facts that you should know about Belal Muhammad.

#1 The cell phone store of Belal Muhammad's father was destroyed during BLM protests

15 years my dad supported our family with this shop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cUf6tca9sN — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 2, 2020

Belal Muhammad's father owned a cell phone store in Chicago that was looted during the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020. The store was in business for well over 15 years before it was vandalized.

Muhammad later revealed that his father had no other option but to shut down the store since he could not afford to rebuild it or set up a new business altogether.

"Unfortunately, we had to close the store. It was just going to be too hard, and too much money to put it back in. And just with the whole COVID thing, a lot of businesses in Chicago closed down because people weren't coming out..."Muhammad told Sportskeeda.

#2 Belal Muhammad has a podcast that features UFC commentator Jon Anik's brother

Belal Muhammad also runs a podcast alongside Jason Anik, the twin brother of UFC commentator Jon Anik. The podcast is billed 'Remember the Show'. The first episode of the podcast was streamed live in September last year on the YouTube channel, Anik & Florian Podcast, where Jared Gordon and Louis Taylor appeared as guests.

Since then, several high-profile combat sports athletes have featured on Remember the Show podcast, with the most recent being the likes of Kelvin Gastelum and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejduo.

#3 Belal Muhammad is a former Titan FC welterweight champion

Belal Muhammad against Curtis Millender

Titan FC is a Florida-based MMA promotion which was founded in 2005. Just months before making his UFC debut, Belal Muhammad was crowned Titan FC welterweight champion. He defeated Steve Carl to win the belt.

Two months later, Muhammad signed with the UFC, but lost on his promotional debut against Alan Jouban. Since then, Remember the Name has won nine UFC fights, and lost two.

On March 13, Muhammad will look to put an end to Leon Edwards' eight-fight win streak that could potentially catapult him into the title picture of the UFC welterweight division.