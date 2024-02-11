"This is Tom Ford, b*tch" - Derek Chisora goes off on Conor McGregor after accidentally soaking himself with Forged Irish Stout

Conor McGregor was the target of the latest Derek Chisora explosion after the British boxer soaked himself in the MMA fighter's Forged Irish Stout beverage during an interview.

Chisora is one of the most volatile and charismatic heavyweight boxers of recent years, and he has provided fans with several memorable moments on camera. 'Del Boy' was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he was captured going off on 'The Notorious' in hilarious fashion after a can of stout exploded onto his jacket.

He said this:

"For f**k sakes, that cheap-a*s McGregor drink man. F**k Conor, man! Conor McGregor, you're a f***ing a**hole. This is Tom Ford, b*tch. F***ing b*tch, put that s**t in the bin."

Watch Chisora's hilarious rant below from 0:10:

McGregor followed up the success of his Irish whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve, with his very own stout, as well as an apple-infused whiskey, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple.

'The Notorious' has found great success with his beverage companies, and his whiskey is an official partner of the UFC.

Conor McGregor teases a potential appearance on UFC 300

Conor McGregor's return to the sport is one of the most anticipated in the history of MMA.

The Irishman last competed in July 2021, where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After completing his rehabilitation on the injury, it was announced that he and Michael Chandler would feature as the respective coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The show aired from May 30 to Aug. 15, 2023, after which the pair were expected to face off in the octagon. However, their fight is yet to be announced, leading to speculation that McGregor may not face Chandler upon his return.

With UFC 300, one of the promotion's most anticipated cards of the year, still without a headlining fight, there are suggestions that 'The Notorious' may return in April.

Several days ago, UFC CEO Dana White ruled out McGregor's return until September. However, a recent Instagram story posted by the former two-division champion paints a different picture.

Theories that White may announce UFC 300's main event during the Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 11, have been making the rounds of late. McGregor added to that speculation by posting this online:

See Conor McGregor's story below:

Screenshot of McGregor's Instagram story