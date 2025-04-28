"This is a true fight" - Fans feel the electricity Swedish KO machine Zebaztian Kadestam in his 2018 world title triumph

Nearly seven years ago, Zebaztian Kadestam attained a career-defining moment when he captured the vacant ONE welterweight MMA world championship in emphatic fashion.
This happened when "The Bandit" locked horns with American standout Tyler McGuire for the aforementioned divisional crown in the main event of ONE: Warrior's Dream, held at Istora Senayan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, in November 2018.
Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded on ONE Championship's official Instagram below:
Kadestam fulfilled his longtime dream of holding an intricately crafted hardware by stopping McGuire within five round of back-and-forth action.
From the opening bell, Kadestam showcased his striking dominance, repeatedly rocking McGuire with solid high kicks and sharp right hands.
Despite McGuire's relentless efforts to drag the fight to the ground throughout the contest, the Swedish hard-hitter remained composed and demonstrated excellent takedown defense.
In the final moments of the fifth round, Kadestam unleashed a devastating right hand that knocked McGuire out cold, walking away with the ONE welterweight MMA world title draped over his shoulder.
Kadestam's dramatic finish of McGuire — now making rounds on Instagram — had fans feeling the adrenaline he exhibited in his quest for the coveted belt, with many expressing their elation in the comment section:
Zebaztian Kadestam seeks pole position for world title shot at ONE Fight Night 31
Zebaztian Kadestam wishes to know what it feels like to have 26 pounds of gold in his possession once again by acing his next outing with flyweight colors.
The Swedish wrecking machine takes another step toward a potential world title shot as he takes on Australian-Tongan bruiser Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.
This U.S. primetime extravaganza will emanate live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2, and fans in North America will get to watch it for free on Prime Video.