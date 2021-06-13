This UFC 263 statistic strongly suggests how the main and co-events will be decided

UFC 263 will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will rematch Brandon Moreno following their barnburner contest in December last year.

Surprisingly, all four of these fighters have never been knocked out in an MMA fight, which reflects their ability to withstand heavy damage.

Adesanya, Vettori, Figueiredo and Moreno have 11 combined losses between them, with all of their defeats having come by way of a unanimous or split decision.

Thanks to their endurance and iron-like chin, we can speculate that the UFC 263 headliner and its co-main event are likely to go the distance.

While Adesanya was knocked out once in a kickboxing bout, he has never been finished in his nine-year MMA career.

Meanwhile, Vettori has incurred four losses, with three of them being unanimous decisions. His only split decision defeat transpired opposite Adesanya in 2018.

Figueiredo also has one MMA loss under his belt. He came up short against Jussier Formiga in April 2019, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

Moreno, on the other hand, has lost five MMA fights. All five have come by way of unanimous decisions.

UFC 263 is one of the most stacked cards of the year

Apart from two championship fights, UFC 263 will also see the returning Nate Diaz challenge Leon Edwards in a five-round bout. The Stockton fighter's presence at the recently concluded UFC 263 press conference put his star power on display.

The much-awaited event will also host an exciting welterweight contest between Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' is undefeated in his last five fights.

The main card action will kick-off with a grudge match between Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig. The light heavyweight duo had an intense face-off at the UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins.

The featured prelims will see Drew Dober take on Israel Adesanya's teammate Brad Riddell. Dober is coming off a devastating loss to Islam Makhachev.

Highly touted prospects like Chase Hooper, Hakeem Dawodu, Movsar Evloev and Pannie Kianzad will also be competing at UFC 263.

