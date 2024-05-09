"This is VIOLENT" - Fans react as Michel Pereira gets fight booked for UFC Louisville

After another quick finish on the UFC 301 main card, Michel Pereira already has his next fight scheduled. 'Demolidor' was one of 13 Brazilians competing on the Rio de Janeiro fight card, finishing Ihor Potieria in less than one minute.

As reported by journalist Marcel Dorff, Pereira will step in on one month's notice to face Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville. Dolidze was originally scheduled to face Anthony Hernandez on the card, who pulled out of the fight with a hand injury.

Fans were understandably shocked by the news as the fight marks Pereira's first against a ranked middleweight contender just 35 days after his last win. One fan, however, remained in awe of the matchup, showing excitement for the potential violence between the two fighters.

The fan commented:

"This is VIOLENT"

Another fan noted how the fight with Dolidze would continue the high output Pereira has been putting on in 2024. The 30-year-old's bout with Potieria on UFC 301 was also a quick turnaround after beating Michal Oleksiejczuk less than two months prior. The fan wrote:

"3 fights in 4 months wtf"

Other fans commented:

"Roman by DQ after getting backflipped on"

"Michel middleweight speed run continues"

"Roman by whatever he wants"

"I had Caio [Borralho] getting the Dolidze shot next but this is a banger"

How did Michel Pereira beat Ihor Potieria at UFC 301?

Michel Pereira was one of the largest favorites of UFC 301 and delivered in a big way in the second fight of the pay-per-view main card. Pereira took on short notice replacement Ihor Potieira and submitted the Ukrainian in 54 seconds.

In the first exchange of the fight, Pereira stuck Potieria with a right hand that knocked 'The Duelist' down. Without choosing to approach his downed opponent traditionally, Pereira backflipped over the guard of Potieria to land in a modified north-south top position.

Disregarding a potential illegal knee on the backflip, Potieria attempted to scramble out from beneath Pereira but got caught in a guillotine choke. As both men returned to their feet, 'Demolidor' finished the standing guillotine choke, forcing Potieria to tap out before falling unconscious.

The finish resulted in Pereira's third consecutive win before the two-minute mark and his third straight at middleweight. Pereira is on an eight-fight win streak overall, last losing to Diego Sanchez by disqualification in 2020 at welterweight.