  "This will be a journey full of memories" - Wei Rui on heading to Tokyo to face hometown bet Hiroki Akimoto

"This will be a journey full of memories" - Wei Rui on heading to Tokyo to face hometown bet Hiroki Akimoto

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:35 GMT
(From left) Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto. [Images from ONE Championship]
(From left) Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto. [Images from ONE Championship]

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui is embracing the challenge of traveling to hostile territory when he faces Hiroki Akimoto in their highly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing rematch at ONE 173.

The top-ranked Chinese contender will step into the lion's den inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, where he'll face the passionate support of Japanese fans backing their homegrown hero.

None of that appears to scare the former multi-time K-1 champion, though. Instead, he's feeling pumped for this sequel inside the Japanese capital.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Wei Rui said:

"I am very excited, this will be a journey full of memories and a sense of achievement."
The 34-year-old's positive outlook demonstrates his confidence in handling the pressure that comes with competing on enemy soil against a motivated opponent seeking redemption.

Wei enters their sequel as the favorite after claiming a unanimous decision victory over the fourth-ranked Akimoto in their first encounter.

His belief that this experience will bring achievement suggests he's confident in his ability to repeat his previous success against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Wei Rui is in search of a bounce-back win in Japan

Besides his excitement and motivation to prove that his first win over Akimoto was not a fluke, 'Demon Blade' is out to get himself back into the winner's column after absorbing a loss in his last outing in the promotion.

Wei Rui's world title bid hit a halt at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena this past February.

He did well against defending ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty, but the Englishman's crisp counters, attacks, and ring control earned him the unanimous decision nod.

Before that loss, the Chinese superstar was on a 21-fight winning streak.

Don't miss his comeback fight live at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena - get your tickets here for the blockbuster card.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
