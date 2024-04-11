"This woman is RABID" - Chris Curtis leaks hateful fan DMs accusing him of anti-Semitism upon return to X, Sean Strickland reacts

Chris Curtis recently made public the vitriolic direct messages he received from a fan, accusing the UFC middleweight fighter of anti-Semitism upon his return to X.

Curtis was compelled to deactivate his X account in February following an incident where he appeared to show support for Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, amid controversy surrounding the terms of their relationship.

'Action-Man' recently returned to the social media platform, only to find himself inundated with messages from a fan accusing him of showing alleged support for Palestine amidst the ongoing tensions with Israel.

Curtis shared a barrage of conspiracy-laden messages he received from a user named Nisha Singh, who vehemently alleged him of harboring anti-Semitic beliefs.

In one of his numerous posts, Curtis conveyed his perplexity regarding the accusations leveled against him. The 36-year-old Ohio native said:

"Yo, what is even happening right now? @nishasingh1still hasn't even told me what I said. But this is wild, guys. Like I'm as neutral as they come, and this woman is RABID."

Check out Chris Curtis' posts below:

Curtis' posts prompted a response from his friend and training partner at the Xtreme Couture gym, Sean Strickland. The former UFC 185-pound champion amusingly encouraged the fan to show kindness to 'Action-Man' on social media:

"Omg.......... He's back...... y'all be nice to him now, lol!!!!"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

What happened to Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90?

Chris Curtis was stretchered out of the UFC APEX following a leg injury sustained in the last round of his rematch against Brendan Allen during the main event of UFC Vegas 90 last Saturday.

Despite 'Action-Man' putting forth a valiant effort in the intense back-and-forth battle, he ultimately fell short as the judges awarded the victory to his opponent via a split decision.

After the fight concluded, Curtis clutched his leg and collapsed to the canvas, requiring assistance from head coach Eric Nicksick to stand as the decision was announced. Subsequently, he limped out of the octagon before reclining on the stretcher, which transported him out of the building to await medical personnel.

During the post-fight show, UFC reporter Heidi Androl disclosed that Nicksick informed her about Curtis likely suffering a torn hamstring, a diagnosis corroborated by the UFC's staff doctor at the arena.

