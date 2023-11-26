"Fans on Twitter are just cancer" - UFC star Chris Curtis quits X after being bullied by fans for defending Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee

UFC fighter Chris Curtis has been forced to leave Twitter after supporting Ian Garry's wife, Layla Ann-Lee, amidst her ongoing WAG controversy.

'WAG' is an acronym for wives and girlfriends and is predominantly used to refer to the female partners of famous athletes.

A recent report by Fan Sided cited The MMA Guru, revealing Ann-Lee had written a book on how women could become 'WAGs' a few years back.

This, along with ongoing rumors that Garry and his wife were still living with her ex-husband, have sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy.

While fighters like Sean Strickland have joined in on blasting the up-and-coming welterweight star following the revelations, Curtis has taken an alternate route.

In a post on X, the 36-year-old came in support of 'The Future' telling fans:

"Y'all need to chill with the Ian Garry thing. Man has a life that is unconventional to you all, but it’s his life, and it works for him. People are giving his wife sh*t for a book she wrote 12 years ago. Ian is a grown man, and you are a fool if you don’t think they haven't."

Sadly for the American, the tweet failed to make the intended impact but backfired. Furthermore, Strickland chimed in to harass the fighter for his opinion, forcing him to deactivate his X account.

Curtis then took to Instagram to express his wrath with MMA fans:

"The reality is that MMA fans come in two very distinct camps. Actual fans and people who exist on social media... Twitter is just a safe haven for people who have never accomplished anything to be given a voice in things that are beyond them... But Jesus, MMA fans on Twitter are just cancer, and at the end of the day."

Sean Strickland goes against Chris Curtis for supporting Ian Garry

While Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis are good friends, that didn't stop the often foul-mouthed UFC middleweight champion from speaking his mind when Curtis came in support of Ian Garry's wife.

'Tarzan' started his online roast of 'The Action Man' with an NSFW statement. He wrote on X:

"If curt isn't careful he might slip and fall on Ian's d**k."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Chris Curtis, his compatriot didn't stop there but followed up with another insult:

"Ian's wife got to Curtis!!!!! Some give Curt a wellness check!!!!!!!!!"

Expand Tweet