Former UFC fighter claims controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his wife is "worse than the the entire Logan Paul situation"

A former UFC fighter has weighed in on the discussions surrounding Ian Garry and his partner Layla Anna-Lee. The couple got married in February 2022 and had their first child, a son, in October 2022.

Certain sections of the MMA community have lately been criticizing Garry and his partner Anna-Lee, primarily citing her book that was published a few years back.

Layla Anna-Lee, who's a reputable British sports presenter, had authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG.' The book reportedly teaches females how to secure a relationship with professional athletes and conduct themselves as a WAG (wife/girlfriend) of a famous sports person.

The couple's detractors argue that Layla Anna-Lee's book teaches females to entrap rich athletes through nefarious means for monetary gain and other benefits. Additionally, some have highlighted the rumors that Anna-Lee's ex-husband, who's believed to be nutritionist Richard Cullen, lives with the couple in their house.

Ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields has now taken to X and addressed the couple's personal life. The 44-year-old Shields likened their situation to that of YouTuber/boxer/WWE performer Logan Paul and the latter's fiance, Danish supermodel Nina Agdal.

Earlier this year, Paul was scheduled to box BJJ savant Dillon Danis. Leading up to their boxing match, Danis posted a number of NSFW photos and videos featuring Agdal with her purported partners from previous relationships. 'El Jefe' also made several derogatory remarks against Agdal.

Following that, Nina Agdal sued Dillon Danis, secured a restraining order against him, and has been battling it out in court for financial compensation. Moreover, Paul boxed Danis in October 2023 and won the fight via DQ (Disqualification).

There was an outpouring of support for Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis' misogynistic actions. Nevertheless, Jake Shields and a few other combat sports personalities lambasted her.

Jake Shields suggested that Nina Agdal was wrong for having been in multiple relationships over the years. Comparing the Paul-Danis-Agdal controversy to the ongoing speculation regarding Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee, Shields tweeted:

"Before they dated UFC fighter Ian Garry’s 40 year wife wrote a book teaching young girls how to b*ng and date professional athletes. Apparently her ex-husband also lives With them. This is worse than the the entire Logan Paul situation."

UFC fighter questions authenticity of book authored by Ian Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee

Presently, the No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight Ian Garry is scheduled to fight the No. 8-ranked Vicente Luque at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. His swift ascent in the UFC notwithstanding, Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee have been recipients of considerable criticism, particularly in relation to her aforementioned book.

One X user recently appeared to mock Layla Anna-Lee for publishing the 'How to be a Wag' book. Chiming in on the same, UFC lightweight athlete Matt Frevola posted a tweet, wherein he seemed to question whether or not she'd really written a book of that ilk. Frevola tweeted:

"Is this real lol"

