UFC alum issues four-word reaction to Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal's massive digital footprint dug up by Dillon Danis

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields is fascinated by Nina Agdal’s online presence in light of Dillon Danis's trolling campaign. Danis is set to fight Logan Paul in a six-round boxing match on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 fight card.

Both men have engaged in a social media war to get a mental edge heading into the fight. However, Danis dragged Paul's fiance Nina Agdal into the feud and posted several pictures of her with ex-lovers.

Logan Paul did not respond to Danis’s social media activity directly. However, he has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Dillon Danis in an attempt to stop him from posting these pictures. Jake Shields, who is one of the most active fighters on Twitter, has been following the story up close. He shared his thoughts on Twitter and wrote:

“After looking at @dillondanis Twitter I think Logan Paul needs to find a new fiance I have no idea who she is but Danis has made her look like a bigger t*** than Cardi B The fact that his only response is to send Danis a Cease and desist tells you all you need to know,” Jake Shields tweeted.

When a Twitter user pointed out Nina Agdal’s massive online footprint, Jake Shields gave a four-word reply to rest his case:

“Yeah it's truly impressive,” he tweeted.

Conor McGregor joins Dillon Danis in trolling Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis is a close associate of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Danis was brought into the McGregor camp to improve the Irishman’s grappling skills following his UFC 196 loss to Nate Diaz in 2016.

Over the years, they have transformed into training partners and close friends. The duo has teamed up against the likes of the Paul brothers and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp in social media feuds over the years.

So far, Logan Paul has failed to make a solid comeback to counter Dillon Danis’ brutal trolling of his fiance Nina Agdal. To add insult to injury, Conor McGregor joined ‘El Jefe’ in the trolling campaign and responded to one of his tweets with a laughing emoji.

Logan Paul will get the opportunity to lay his hands on Dillon Danis and settle the score on October 14. However, Danis has been winning the mental warfare against ‘Maverick’ so far. It will be interesting to see how the mind games affect Paul's performance.