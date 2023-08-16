“This man is going in for the kill” - Andrew Tate’s brother fanboys over Dillon Danis trolling the lights out of Logan Paul's fiancé

Dillon Danis has ignited a social media feud with Logan Paul ahead of their upcoming boxing match on October 14. Danis, known for his boldness, has taken the opportunity to taunt Paul by posting compromising pictures of Paul's fiancé, supermodel Nina Agdal.

Danis didn't hold back, sharing pictures of Agdal from her past relationships, including her time dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio and images of her kissing her previous boyfriends. Despite facing criticism from users on Twitter and Instagram, Danis remains unfazed and continues to post these provocative images as a tactic to provoke Logan Paul and build excitement for their fight.

Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, took to Twitter to address Danis' tactics, applauding his fearless approach to the feud. He wrote:

"Bro … follow @dillondanis. In a world of fake beefs manifested to hype fights this man is going in for the kill. The internet at its finest."

Logan Paul fires back at Dillon Danis' taunts aimed at Nina Agdal

The war of words between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has taken an unexpected turn as Paul responds to Danis' comments about his fiancée, Nina Agdal. While Danis has been relentlessly posting pictures of Agdal with her previous partners, Paul has shifted his focus to Conor McGregor, who has been vocal in supporting Danis for their upcoming fight.

In a bold move, Paul challenges McGregor to a million-dollar bet on the outcome of his fight against Danis. McGregor had previously expressed confidence in Danis' victory and offered his support in training him. Paul responded by saying:

"If you're so confident in your boy, I'd bet Dillon, but he's a broke b*h. I got 1 million dollars that says I beat your boy October 14th. Come on bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let's see how confident you are. Imagine how much coke you can buy you f**king drug addict."

The challenge adds a new layer of intensity to the feud, as McGregor's involvement has brought even more attention to the upcoming fight between Paul and Danis.