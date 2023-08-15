"This guy isn't built for the fight game" - Dillon Danis blasts Logan Paul for childish insult despite brash trash-talk

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Dillon Danis might be renowned for his grappling skills, but this October, he’ll be stepping into the boxing ring for the first time.

Danis, who is better known as a training partner and close friend of Conor McGregor, is all set to square off with YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul in the squared circle. Their bout will be part of the undercard of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury event.

Unsurprisingly, the war of words between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is already well underway.

Last week, Danis came under fire for sharing compromising photos of Paul’s fiancée on social media.

Now, the grappling ace has taken to Twitter once again to hit out at Paul, who recently labelled him “Dillon Donuts” in an attempt at a diss.

The slight is just the latest in the feud between the two men, which should hopefully come to a head in the ring in a couple of months.

The bout will mark Danis’ first as a boxer, although he is 2-0 in MMA. Paul, meanwhile, has never won a boxing match, having suffered a defeat to rival-turned-business partner KSI in 2019.

Most recently, he went the distance with legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Was Dillon Danis supposed to appear on the IMPAULSIVE podcast?

While he’s now widely renowned for his careers as a boxer and WWE superstar, Logan Paul rose to fame in the world of YouTube. He’s still highly active on the social media site, regularly producing his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

However, upcoming opponent Dillon Danis recently made an interesting claim. The grappler suggested that Paul refused to do an episode of the podcast with him, even if full security were involved, for fear of a fight breaking out.

Quite how true this is, nobody is really sure. Intriguingly, Paul doesn’t seem all that convinced that Danis will even go through with the fight.

It’s already been revealed that if the grappler withdraws from the bout, Hasim Rahman Jr is set to be his replacement.