Nina Agdal lawsuit update: What are the charges leveled against Dillon Danis?

In the past few months, Nina Agdal has become one of the most well-known figures in the world of combat sports. However, she isn't a fighter, nor is she a promoter, commentator or anything of the sort. Instead, she's a victim of Dillon Danis' relentless online trolling.

The model is noted for being engaged to Logan Paul, who is scheduled to face Dillon Danis in a boxing match come October 14. Unfortunately, the former Bellator fighter has taken to posting various images and videos, some of which are private, of Nina Agdal in the company of her past romantic partners, alleging promiscuity.

Reports emerged that Paul and Agdal had sent Danis cease and desist letters, to no avail. Danis continued his campaign of online harassment, culminating in him posting a private, sexually explicit image of a woman that he alleged was Agdal. The image is said to be years old and led to her filing a lawsuit against him.

Nina Agdal accused Dillon Danis of accessing and posting the image without her consent, filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Additionally, she requested, and was granted, a temporary restraining order, while she waits for her request for a permanent restraining order to be approved.

According to her lawsuit, Agdal is claiming two counts of disclosure of a sexually explicit image and one count of invasion of privacy. She not only used a New Jersey statute against invasion of privacy, but also a United States statute against the non-consensual sharing of one party's private intimate images.

However, Danis previously threatened to release more sexually explicit images of her that he claims are in his possession. In response, Agdal is seeking damages no lower than $150,000 and any revenue he may have made from the social media posts about her.

When did Nina Agdal and Logan Paul get engaged?

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal started dating back in 2022. The pair's relationship blossomed quickly and a year later, they announced their engagement on Instagram on July 9, 2023. Unfortunately, the couple's engagement has been completely overshadowed by the ongoing online harassment from Dillon Danis.

While the former Bellator fighter has expressed no intention of stopping his smear campaign against Agdal, despite the threat of legal repercussions, the model has not acknowledged his behavior besides taking legal action.

