"There's nothing more f**king stressful" - Sean O'Malley tells Joe Rogan about Dillon Danis' dire situation in lawsuit by Nina Agdal

Sean O'Malley and Dillon Danis are two men who, to some degree, are cut from the same cloth. Both men are colorful trash-talkers with a flashy fashion sense and penchant for online trolling. However, O'Malley has reached the peak of MMA by capturing UFC bantamweight gold. The same cannot be said for Dillon Danis.

Regardless, Sean O'Malley has expressed a level of understanding for Dillon Danis' current legal situation. On episode #147 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Sean O'Malley touched on the level of stress that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace must be experiencing due to the lawsuit filed against him by Nina Agdal.

Nina Agdal is Logan Paul's fiancé, and has been the target of an online harassment campaign conducted by Danis, who has posted a slew of images and videos of her, alleging promiscuity. This led to Agdal suing Danis and filing a restraining order against him. Regarding the situation, O'Malley said the following:

"For Logan's girl to sue him... lawsuits, lawyers, that sh*t, there's nothing more f**king stressful and frustrating than going through that stuff, and Dillon probably doesn't have a lot of cheddar. So now he's getting sued, he has to hire a lawyer, and those lawyer bills add the f**k up, so I bet he's f**king stressing."

It is O'Malley's opinion that the financial burden of facing Agdal in court may very well be causing Danis a significant amount of stress. However, as things stand, the grappling ace is still scheduled to face Logan Paul in a boxing match come October 14.

Has the UFC announced Sean O'Malley's next fight?

There is no certainty regarding who Sean O'Malley will face for his first UFC bantamweight title defense. While 'Sugar' has been actively campaigning for a rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera, the only man to ever defeat him in professional MMA, others have expressed an interest in fighting the new 135-pound champion.

Aljamain Sterling has demanded an immediate rematch for the title, which he is unlikely to get, given his frosty relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo has campaigned for his own title shot, but he too is unlikely to get it, given that he just lost to Sterling in a previous title shot.