“Those guys gas out” - Female UFC fighter accuses Jake Paul of steroid use, predicts Nate Diaz win

Jake Paul has been a polarizing figure in combat sports, especially among the MMA community. One female UFC fighter recently accused him of taking PEDs while predicting the outcome of his boxing bout with Nate Diaz.

During her UFC Vegas 77 pre-fight media availability, women's featherweight competitor Chelsea Chandler made some accusations regarding the YouTuber-turned-boxer. When asked about his bout with Diaz, she accused Paul of using steroids and believes that it will result in him getting fatigued if it gets into the later rounds:

"Look at Jake [Paul], he is on steroids. Okay, and those guys gas out. You got big muscles, they get tired. So, Nate [Diaz] pushes it into the later rounds, I think he's gonna take it."

MMA Mania @mmamania "Look at Jake [Paul], he is on steroids" "Look at Jake [Paul], he is on steroids" https://t.co/MpWgMRpdAY

Chandler noted that she is rooting for her fellow Stockton native when he makes his debut. Despite rooting for the former TUF winner, she mentioned that it won't be an easy fight, saying:

"That's a hard fight, but team Stockton. Yeah [Nate Diaz wins], I think so."

It remains to be seen whether Paul will respond to Chandler's accusations as it isn't the first time that 'The Problem Child' has been accused of steroid use.

Jake Paul warns Nate Diaz that he's making a mistake in his preparation for their fight

Jake Paul issued a warning to Nate Diaz in how he's preparing for their boxing bout on August 5.

During their appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 'The Problem Child' noted that the UFC veteran is wasting his time watching film of his past fights. He mentioned that he has improved a great deal and will show that when they step in the ring, saying:

"I'm glad that he's watched all my fights. You know, study the film, man, because it's gonna be a completely different fighter and you're preparing for someone completely different, so you're making a big mistake by trying to look at any of my footage and compare me to anything that I'm gonna be doing in that ring."

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Nate Diaz is unbothered by Jake Paul 🤣 Nate Diaz is unbothered by Jake Paul 🤣💀 https://t.co/1uPFSkmk5h

Diaz had a hilarious reaction and didn't appear to be worried about making a mistake or taking the suggestion seriously.

Poll : 0 votes