"Those look fresh asf" - PFL and Bellator champions' latest Takedown fight shorts has fans impressed

Fans are reacting after it was revealed that fighters competing on the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator card will be wearing new Takedown gear. The clothing company became the promotion's official apparel partner prior to their 2023 world championship event this past November.

Bellator collaborated on a post with Takedown's Instagram account to make the announcement and reveal the fighter shorts. They included photos of the fighters in the shorts that they will be wearing later this month at their landmark event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

"PFL & Bellator Champions will be wearing @takedownshop Fight Shorts in the Smart Cage on February 24th! Get your own pair of the world’s best fight shorts today on Takedownshop.com"

The photos showcase the different concepts and designs that are available for the fighters, which is a stark contrast to the ones worn by UFC fighters under their apparel agreement with Venum. In addition to their designs, it appears as though fighters will be allowed to have their respective nation's flag represented, as Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader was pictured in American flag shorts.

The fighters will have options when they compete in the SmartCage in the future, as there is more than one color scheme as well. The shorts were met with rave reviews from fans as they complimented the promotion as well as Takeover for what they created for the fighters. Fans wrote:

"These are the best looking shorts in MMA"

"Those are fire!"

"Those look fresh asf"

"Of course Bader goes for the flag rag"

"Those shorts are sick [fire emoji]"

"Wish UFC wasnt money hungry and would go back to fighers having their own shorts"

Fan reaction comments regarding new Takedown apparel [Image courtesy: @pflmma and @takedownshop - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see what other apparel Takedown has in store for the PFL and Bellator fighters, especially considering the positive response to their fighter shorts.