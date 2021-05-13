"Those messages are the most satisfying" - Michael Chandler reveals a trend he's noticed in how UFC fans judge him

Michael Chandler has revealed a rather intriguing trend that he’s noticed in how UFC fans judge him.

For years, Michael Chandler was regarded as one of the best MMA fighters outside the UFC. Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion and was one of the organization’s biggest stars. He parted ways with Bellator and signed with the UFC last year (2020).

On an episode of ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, host Ariel Helwani asked Michael Chandler whether he’s noticed a palpable difference in the way that people, particularly people outside the MMA community, view him after he became a UFC fighter.

In that context, Helwani pointed out the exponential growth in things such as social media engagement on Chandler’s online profiles since he signed with the UFC.

Michael Chandler responded to this by explaining that his brand has most definitely benefitted and grown since he became a UFC fighter. Chandler alluded to the appreciation he has for the platform that the UFC has provided him.

Additionally, Michael Chandler recalled how certain fans’ opinions about him have gone from negative to positive over the course of his young UFC career.

Chandler stated:

“One thousand percent. And it’s; yeah, I mean, it’s pretty crazy. Just since the announcement, when Dana (White) got on (ESPN) SportsCenter and said, ‘We just signed Michael Chandler’. I mean, since that day, everything’s changed. Now, granted it didn’t really change until I beat Dan Hooker and finished him in the first round because until then I actually took just as much hate as I got praise – Because people saw me come into the UFC, get the world title shot backup position. Who is this guy? What’s his name? Where’s he from? He’s from the B leagues. He’s an outsider. Why isn’t one of these other guys (booked as the backup). So, I took a lot of criticism for that.”

As noted above, Michael Chandler recalled the time he was booked as the backup/replacement fighter for the UFC lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 (October 2020).

Chandler then expounded upon on how things eventually changed in his favor and said:

“But I knew in the back of my mind every time I saw the comments, every time I heard people say things, every time I felt the general aura of disbelief in this new guy coming in, I had this, you know, just kind of slight smile on my face and the feeling in my heart that eventually, I’m going to wear these people down. I’m going to show them just how every single thing in life changes with time and circumstance. I just needed some time to be in the organization, get my feet wet, continue to wear people down, continue to push out my message, continue to let people see my workouts, see the drive, see the way in which I live my life – And eventually, I was going to wear people down.

“And I was just sitting here, talking to my manager Randall last night. I think the Din's Diaries video (on the UFC YouTube channel) came out yesterday. It’s got like, a 150,000 views in the first 12 hours. Thousand-something comments; and I don’t read them all. But the amount of comments on YouTube videos, social media, and stuff that essentially say – ‘Man, I really hated this guy when he came into the UFC, but now I like him. He’s really worn on me. He’s really grown on me. I think those messages are probably the most satisfying – Because we judge a book by its cover, and then we realize, ‘Well, I kind of like that guy, turns out’.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

In a nutshell, Michael Chandler expressed his gratitude for the love and support he’s received from people as a UFC fighter. Many in the MMA world have credited Chandler’s optimistic attitude and praiseworthy work ethic as the reasons behind his meteoric rise as a breakout UFC star.

Michael Chandler aims to win UFC gold at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Michael Chandler is on the cusp of adding yet another world title to his collection. Chandler is set to face Charles Oliveira in the headlining matchup of UFC 262, with the vacant UFC lightweight title at stake.

The UFC 262 event will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15th, 2021.

Do you see Michael Chandler winning the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262? Sound off in the comments.