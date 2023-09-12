“Those are not photoshopped” - Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul face-off gets ugly over suspicious photos of Nina Agdal

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis faced off with each other as part of the promotional campaign for their October 14th clash.

Things have been getting extremely heated and personal between the two, as Dillon Danis has continued his social media tirade against both Jake Paul, as well as his fiancee Nina Agdal.

In fact, Danis was served with a restraining order and a lawsuit from Agdal. That, however, hasn't stopped his posts or his trashtalking.

In the face off, the topic of Paul's fiancee, Agdal, came up. Paul said:

"You (aimed at Danis) want to be me so badly, you're photoshopping pictures of me and my fiance. Brother. I'm talking about the Photoshop."

Danis retorted, saying:

"We're at 75 now? That's 75 guys she's been with. Those are not photoshopped bro, those are real. Google it. Haven't you googled it?"

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Despite the face off, Dillon Danis has not stopped with his antics. He continues to attack both Paul and Agdal on social media. Agdal has responded by serving Danis with a lawsuit and a restraining order.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to react to the lawsuit, saying:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

Expand Tweet

Fans react to the Dillon Danis and Logan Paul face off

Given the amount of attention the fight has garnered, fans took to the face off to react.

User @PollKing360 believed that Danis got the better of Paul, saying:

"Dillon owned the face2face"

Expand Tweet

@combatbadboys appeared to concur, saying:

"Logan on fire when the interviewer says they aren’t photoshopped lol"

Expand Tweet

@verybadtboih also went on to add:

"This man is hurt by the attacks on his gf"

Expand Tweet

@buythedipnhodl praised Danis for getting the better of Paul in the face off, but ultimately went on to say that Danis was going to lose. They added:

"Dillon winning the verbal and mental war but in that ring he taking the L"

Expand Tweet

@DannyCrypto85, on the other hand, believed that Paul did better in the face off, saying:

"Think Logan got it"

Expand Tweet