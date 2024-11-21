"Those poor pad men" - Nabil Anane's power has fans cowering ahead of ONE Fight Night 26 showdown against Petchtanong

Algerian-Thai striking sensation Nabil Anane looks to remain undefeated in 2024, as he is set to face Petchtanong Petchfergus on Dec. 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 26 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of this bantamweight kickboxing showdown, ONE Championship has teased fans with the intense preparation of Anane inside the gym, posted on Instagram:

"The sound of impact 🔊👊 Will Nabil Anane continue his winning streak when he makes a high-profile switch to kickboxing against former World Champion Petchtanong at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo? @nabil_anane"

In the video, the 20-year-old phenom was seen punishing the pads with powerful kicks, knee strikes, elbows and punches. This hyped up the fans, especially users @sanjak.p, @shipsco, @zackarystagrams, and @black_diamond_cartel, who commented:

"So cruel. Who can resist this?"

"Those poor pad men...what a long day that would be! 😁"

"Dude looks like Dahlsim from street fighter in real life."

"A knee from this guy would be like a spear"

Christian Lee's return against Alibeg Rasulov headlines stacked ONE 169 card

Apart from this thrilling match between Anane and Petchtanong, the world's largest martial arts organization has assembled a stacked event on Dec. 6, as other notable names will also be seeing action on the upcoming ONE Fight Night 26 card.

Headlining the card is the return of two-division king Christian Lee when he defends the ONE lightweight MMA world title against the undefeated Alibeg Rasulov.

The second world title match of the card will see Mayssa Bastos defend the ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship against its previous holder Danielle Kelly.

The event will also feature the promotional debuts of BJJ stars Dante Leon and Cole Abate, who take on Bruno Pucci and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

ONE Fight Night 26 airs live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 6, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

