"Three deadbeat dads!" - Jorge Masvidal gets trolled for his upcoming appearance as a guest on Brendan Schaub's podcast

Jorge Masvidal sat down with hosts Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen on the latest episode of the ‘Fighter and the Kid’ podcast. The three men must have had a great time speaking on a variety of topics and posted their pictures on social media. Little did they know that it was setting them up for brutal trolling on social media even before the episode's release!

Former UFC heavyweight fighter and podcast host Brendan Schaub has been an easy target for trollers for a while. Masvidal, due to his personality and fame, has attracted trollers as well. A picture of Jorge Masvidal along with Bryan Callen and Schaub was posted on Reddit.

The caption to the post - ‘What rock bottom looks like’ - inherently aimed to invite the trollers to make fun of the gentlemen and Reddit users did not disappoint!

Here are some of the funny comments that caught our attention. While some may come across as offensive, invoking laughter is the only purpose of these comments and no insult is meant to any of the men.

Masvidal attended the recently concluded UFC 291 event as the inaugural BMF champion. He was brought inside the octagon to wrap the belt around the winner and pass on the torch. ‘Gamebred’ was confident in his teammate Dustin Poirier’s ability to come out on top. However, Justin Gaethje knocked out Poirier. The manner in which Masvidal put the belt on Gaethje irked one user.

Jorge Masvidal lost a staggering amount of money betting on Dustin Poirier

If someone felt that Jorge Masvidal disrespectfully threw the belt at Justin Gathje at UFC 291, there has to be a reason for it. Masvidal is a good friend and teammate of lightweight great Dustin Poirier. He was rooting for ‘The Diamond’ to defeat Justin Gaethje in their UFC 291 rematch and be the successor to his ceremonial BMF throne.

However, Gaethje knocked out Poirier via a head kick in the second round to avenge the loss. His teammate’s loss gutted Jorge Masvidal but a $100,000 dent in his pocket must have hurt a lot too! While speaking to TNT Sports after the event’s conclusion, 'Gamebred' revealed:

“[I’m] making wagers that I probably shouldn’t. I put $100,000 on D.P, on Dustin Poirier. Kids I’m sorry, you’ve got to go to public school now.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal make the statement from the 4:35 mark of the video below: