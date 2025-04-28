“Three of us will win ONE belt” - Takeru Segawa plans to stage Japanese conquest for ONE gold with Yuki Yoza, Masaaki Noiri

Takeru Segawa envisions a golden run for his Team Vasileus teammates Yuki Yoza and Masaaki Noiri in ONE Championship.

The three Japanese superstars recently had a press conference at their Tokyo gym following ONE Championship's announcement of Yoza's signing with the promotion earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, Takeru vowed that he, Noiri, and Yoza would one day collect undisputed world titles in ONE Championship.

Takeru posted:

"Today is Yuki's ONE Championship participation press conference. The three of us will win the ONE belt. @yozayuki_1 @noiri.masaaki"

Takeru, Noiri, and Yoza are three of this generation's most decorated Japanese kickboxers, with the trio holding multiple K-1 Kickboxing titles during their time in Japan.

Yuki Yoza, the youngest of the three, held the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight title before relinquishing the strap when he signed with ONE Championship this month.

Takeru is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer of all time, having won the K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles from 2015 to 2018.

Noiri, meanwhile, captured the K-1 Kickboxing super lightweight title in 2017 and the K-1 Kickboxing welterweight title in 2021.

After leaving K-1, Noiri established his presence on the global stage when he stopped Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 in March this year.

Noiri is now set to face Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, in an inevitable world title unification match.

ONE Championship has yet to announce Yoza's debut, but fans are already debating who the Japanese superstar's debut opponent would be.

Yuki Yoza ready to run through the world's best in pursuit of ONE Championship gold

Yuki Yoza has a singular goal in mind, and that is to capture ONE Championship gold.

Following his signing with the global martial arts giant, Yoza took to Instagram to put the kickboxing scene on notice. He posted:

"I have signed a contract with ONE Championship. I will defeat all the world's best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it."

