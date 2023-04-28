Throw it back to Stamp Fairtex’ victory in insane brawl against Janet Todd

Through her career in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex has proven herself to be a versatile martial artist inside the Circle.

The Thai superstar made her name under the ONE banner by competing in striking and becoming the first fighter to hold simultaneous world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

After achieving this feat, Stamp turned her attention to collecting a third world championship in a third ruleset.

Despite her achievements in striking, her work in MMA is when Stamp’s profile kept on growing bigger and bigger. Whilst she hasn’t achieved her dream of a third world championship as of yet, the 25-year-old did make it all the way to the atomweight title.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Stamp will make her debut in the United States when she takes on Alyse Anderson at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

It’s no secret what gameplan her opponents in MMA are going to adopt when standing across from Stamp Fairtex inside the Circle.

As one of the most dangerous strikers on the entire roster let alone the atomweight division, she is regularly tested in the grappling department as her foes try to nullify her huge striking advantage on the feet.

In preparation for her return to MMA, ONE Championship posted a full fight replay of Stamp’s war with Janet Todd back in February, 2019 as a reminder of what she is capable of:

“Before former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp returns to take on American warrior Alyse Anderson in an MMA scrap on May 5, relive her historic ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title victory over Janet Todd in 2019!”

Watch the full fight below:

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

