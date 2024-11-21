Throwback to a hilarious F1-MMA mix-up: When F1 star Charles Leclerc had an awkward encounter with Bruce Buffer

Formula One star Charles Leclerc once suffered an awkward blunder live on TV when he shared an encounter with MMA announcer Bruce Buffer. In November last year, the annual Las Vegas Grand Prix took place, with the event attracting some of the world's biggest stars. Bruce Buffer was also invited to the event to introduce the drivers to the live crowd.

As the F1 stars then began parking up the cars in their positions for the race, Leclerc was announced in pole position with his Ferrari. Buffer used his iconic voice to introduce the driver, who was cheered and given a standing ovation by the crowd.

The awkward moment then came next, however, as after being announced, Leclerc approached Buffer and shook his hand. The 27-year-old then stood next to the UFC legend for a number of seconds as though he was expecting to be interviewed by him as the crowd and the cameras watched on.

Charles Leclerc then realised that wasn't the case and he quickly turned around and made his way to the spot where the actual interviews were taking place just behind him.

Watch the clip here:

Leclerc didn't let the awkward moment sit with him long as he went on the finish second in the race, behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Bruce Buffer shows off custom-made suit for UFC 309 to honour American veterans

Bruce Buffer recently showed off a new custom-made suit on the UFC 309 broadcast last weekend, which was made to honour American veterans.

Through his legendary UFC career, Buffer has donned a number of custom-made outfits, and his penchant for doing so has become a big part of his identity. Over the years, he has worn clothing designed by some of the world's biggest names. Back in 2018, Buffer even had a suit with images of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov sewn in as he prepared to call their highly anticipated bout.

Most recently, however, Buffer has opted to praise and honour all of the veterans in the U.S. by wearing a suit that featured a camouflage print, similar to U.S. Army uniforms.

The official UFC Instagram post shared details about Bruce Buffer's suit and his message. The post's caption read:

"In a special tribute, UFC announcer @BruceBufferUFC partners with @BlackRifleCoffee to create a custom suit honoring our nation’s heroes to debut at #UFC309 U.S."

Check out the post about Bruce Buffer here:

