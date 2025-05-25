"Throwback to Kimbo Slice" - Fans erupt as Dan Hooker's controversial backyard brawl event delivers vicious faceplant KO

MMA fans all over the world have taken notice of Dan Hooker's fight event, which featured an astonishing knockout finish. Many people were impressed with the fighter's abilities, leaving hilarious reactions in the comments section.

Hooker recently took to Instagram and posted a clip of the first matchup of his fight event called 'King of the Streets', which took place this past weekend in a backyard. It ended in a vicious knockout loss for an individual, who went crashing to the ground.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Fu*k this feels like a throwback to Kimbo slice backyard brawls''

Another stated:

''If you’re not studying that opening jab you’re wasting your time. The power and distance makes no sense''

Other fans wrote:

''When I hear the announcement on the radio to ring the police if anyone knows the where abouts of King of the Streets that's held in Auckland tonight. Cuzzies too late.. Already finished!''

''I feel like these backyard islander fights. Don’t last too long cause everybody too damn strong , you get caught one time it’s a wrap''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @danhangman on Instagram]

As for the MMA scene, Hooker (24-12) returned to octagon at UFC 305 last year, securing a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot. 'The Hangman' was set to co-headline UFC 313 in a lightweight bout against Justin Gaethje, however a hand injury forced him out of the contest.

The Kiwi was expecting to be the back-up fighter for the Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway trilogy bout at UFC 318 on July 19, however a second hand surgery derailed his comeback plans.

Billy Meehan slams Dan Hooker's fight event

Dan Hooker's fight event in Auckland caught the attention of New Zealand Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan, who bashed Hooker in an interview with Checkpoint. For context, 32 amateur fighters were competing for $50,000 in Hooker's 'King of the Streets' tournament.

Meehan expressed his displeasure, saying:

''The rules are a lot different [in boxing]. For starters we don’t do one-minute rounds. You’re saying to the guy in the corner get out and start smashing the other guy as best you can. Boxing is an art form; it’s a sport and this is straight-out thuggery...It’s got to be sanctioned by a sanctioning body. They’re not even advertising where they’re holding this so the police obviously don’t even know.'' [H/t: Checkpoint]

