MMA history is often overlooked, but as the two-year anniversary of Kamaru Usman's stunning knockout of Jorge Masvidal approaches, it's impossible to ignore. Usman, also known as 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' may no longer be at the top of the welterweight rankings, but he's still considered one of the best 170-pound fighters in the world. Many fans and experts have compared him to Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest welterweight fighters of all time. However, those comparisons have quieted down since Usman's recent knockout loss.

Heading into their rematch at UFC 261 two years ago, Jorge Masvidal was thought to have a striking advantage, and expectations were high on both sides as Kamaru Usman only managed a decision victory the first time around. However, those expectancies died when the champion knocked out the challenger.

In 49 fights prior to this matchup, Jorge Masvidal had never been knocked out and was confident he could come out on top, but that wasn't the case.

The time Kamaru Usman spent training with Trevor Wittman had paid off, and the man who was once considered a wrestling-heavy fighter had now developed a nasty boxing game. Similar to Gamebred's early career, he was caught after his opponent parried his blocking hand off course to land a huge right hand.

Since the historic clash on April 24, 2021, the two welterweights have gone on completely separate career trajectories.

Has Jorge Masvidal retired?

After coming up short against Gilbert Burns last time around, Jorge Masvidal addressed his home crowd at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and stated that he doesn't feel the same as he used to, with age being the main factor.

While it seemed almost certain that he had ended his career in the sport, the BMF champion didn't lay his gloves down in the octagon, a formality associated with retirement.

The iconic fighter later confirmed his departure from competing in the sport and subsequent retirement through a post on Instagram, in which he celebrated his incredible 20-year fight career and thanked those who helped him throughout the journey.

