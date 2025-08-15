Throwback: Watch Kade Ruotolo's slick berimbolo back take of Francisco Lo

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:43 GMT
Kade Ruotolo vs Francisco Lo | Image by ONE Championship
Kade Ruotolo vs Francisco Lo | Image by ONE Championship

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is a magician on the mats.

The 22-year-old BJJ ace is one of the craftiest and most creative grapplers on the planet, who could pull off seemingly impossible moves with the slightest of openings.

That otherworldly grappling wizardry was once again on full display during his all-grappling war with Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 last year.

A leg drag pass attempt by Ruotolo had Lo turning his back, which led to his demise.

It didn't take long for the youngest ADCC world champion to pounce on the Brazilian's unguarded back.

While Lo did a great job of rolling forward to deny Ruotolo the hooks, the American was simply one step ahead.

Kade Ruotolo used that momentum to teleport to his opponent's back. It was the beginning of the end, as the 170-pound submission grappling kingpin cinched in an arm-triangle/rear-naked choke hybrid, now aptly dubbed the 'Ruotolo-tine'.

Rewatch that insane highlight, here:

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo's elite jiu-jitsu has come in handy ever since he made the transition to mixed martial arts.

The Atos standout has remained perfect in his first three MMA fights, with all his victories coming by way of scintillating submissions in the first round.

Kade Ruotolo's twin Tye is joining him in MMA

Kade Ruotolo's twin brother has also gotten the MMA bug and will finally make his long-overdue debut at ONE Fight Night 36.

On September 5, live in US Primetime, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will take on 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee in a three-round welterweight MMA contest inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye has been in Kade's corner throughout his stellar MMA start. Now, it's the lightweight submission grappling king's turn to pay it forward for his twin's first MMA foray.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

More from Sportskeeda
