Throwback: When Jimmy Kimmel’s NSFW question about Conor McGregor left Floyd Mayweather speechless

American televison host Jimmy Kimmel once asked Floyd Mayweather a question about Conor McGregor that was so out of pocket he didn't know how to respond.

On Aug 16. 2017, Mayweather appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live a week before he was set to face McGregor in the boxing ring. During the interview, the host asked 'Money' if he was starting to gain any affection for the Irishman.

"Is there a thing that happens after the fight where you actually start to have an effection for the other guy? I remember it happening when I used to fight on the playground...Will you make love to Conor McGregor?"

Mayweather had a look of confusion on his face and shook his head repeatedly before stating that absolutely wasn't thinking about McGregor in that sort of way.

'Pretty Boy' would then shake off any notion about his feelings for McGregor when they fought a week later, going on to TKO 'Notorious' in the 10th round of their epic clash.

Billed as 'The Money Fight', Mayweather vs. McGregor went on to become the second biggest ever boxing pay-per-view in history, raking in a reported 4.3 million PPV buys. Their bout was only second to Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, which holds the top spot with 4.6 million buys.

Michael Chandler reveals if he has concerns about Conor McGregor's potential steroid abuse

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the possibility that Conor McGregor used steroids while recovering from his injury.

During his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor suffered a freak leg break which required immediate surgery. While rehabilitating, fans have regularly speculated that McGregor used steroids to aid his recovery as he was out of USADA's testing pool.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Iron' discussed whether or not he was concerned of facing an opponent who has previously used performance enhancing drugs. He said:

"Not really, you know I mean everybody is on their own journey and everybody has their different ways that they would do things. Obviously, I've always looked at what you're alluding to [Conor McGregor taking PEDs] as a crutch. If there was something that somebody would be able to take while they weren't being drug tested, compared to when they were, to me that would be nothing but a mental hurdle to get over."

Catch Chandler's comments here (5:36):