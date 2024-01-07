Michael Chandler reveals if he has concerns about Conor McGregor having taken steroids possibly during hiatus

Conor McGregor's rumored opponent, Michael Chandler opened up about the possibility of the Irishman using steroids during his hiatus.

'The Notorious' has not fought since 2021 and has undergone some massive weight changes during that time. There was a point in time when his face and body structure looked nothing like fans had ever seen. So naturally, people assumed that he was taking steroids to help him recover quicker. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler spoke about whether he was concerned:

"Not really, you know I mean everybody is on their own journey and everybody has their different ways that they would do things. Obviously, I've always looked at what you're alluding to as a crutch. If there was something that somebody would be able to take while they weren't being drug tested, compared to when they were, to me that would be nothing but a mental hurdle to get over."

Michael Chandler believes that taking a performance-enhancing drug is a mental battle because when you are off it you don't have that extra 'oomph'. This would make an athlete question himself and he does not think it would benefit Conor McGregor in any way if the allegations were true.

Michael Bisping breaks down the rumored Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight

Michael Bisping is one of the foremost voices in the MMA world currently, and he recently broke down the fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' recently revealed on social media that he was returning to the octagon against Chandler in June this year at 185 pounds. The Brit broke down what would work for and against both fighters at this weight.

"Conor will have increased power because whether it's muscle or fat the heavier you are, you generate more force. But it's going to slow you down, and I truly believe that the instincts, the reflexes will also be slowed. But more importantly....it's going to make him tired. And if he gets tired and Chandler uses the correct game plan, he could be a sitting duck by round two."

Bisping believes stamina will play a key role in the fight because it is not something that McGregor is known for. Moreover, if Chandler can survive the onslaught in the first round, he could take advantage of his superior cardio and finish 'The Notorious'.