Tiffany Teo acknowledges Stamp Fairtex’s improvements in her ground game

Former two-time strawweight world title contender Tiffany Teo recently shared her thoughts on Stamp Fairtex's "improved" grappling based off her latest performance at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Last weekend, the popular Thai superstar defeated No.5-ranked competitor Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan in a high-stakes atomweight bout to retain her No.1 contender spot in the division. By the second round, Stamp made it clear that she wasn’t going to give up a title shot opportunity by letting Radzuan execute her ground game.

Watching the bout with particular interest, Teo, who now competes at atomweight, acknowledged seeing a vast improvement in Stamp’s grappling. However, she believes Stamp's got a long way to go before it becomes one of her greatest weapons.

'No Chill’ shared her opinion on Stamp’s progress with ONE Championship and said:

“Definitely she’s improved her grappling from her first bout to now. You could see that she’s more proficient and more aware of the dangers that she’s in, like when she was caught in that kneebar. She’s also aware of what submissions are open and she’s going for it. But I feel like as of now, I don’t see her grappling as a threat in her game yet.”

Tiffany Teo knows first-hand how difficult it is to learn a new discipline, which takes years to master. As Teo quickly realized from her previous grappling matches, not developing the skill makes you more vulnerable to your opponents.

In Stamp’s case, victories over expert grapplers including Jihin Radzuan and Ritu Phogat, whom she submitted with an armbar at ONE: Winter Warriors, give her the confidence she needs to continue developing that skillset. Just like Teo, Stamp needs to build her jiu-jitsu if she plans to beat Angela Lee at her own game.

Watch Tiffany Teo finishing Meng Bo below:

Tiffany Teo sees herself as a complete MMA fighter

Tiffany Teo believes that sticking to just one discipline, whether it’s grappling or striking, makes it easier for opponents to find holes to exploit.

Before her first-round submission finish over ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat last weekend, she was asked by Asian MMA whether she preferred one area of expertise over another to win fights. She replied with the following:

“I don’t classify myself as a striker or grappler or wrestler because I feel like that’s the beauty of MMA, right? You have all these different disciplines that you can put together and make it like an art on its own. So, I don’t see myself as more of a grappler or more of a striker, I just try to blend everything together and put it into a complete MMA.”

Many mixed martial artists will agree with Tiffany Teo’s assessment of her skills. She’s proved to be an all-round fighter, which makes her one of the most dangerous competitors fighting out of ONE Championship.

Watch Teo's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far