“I’m going to take her down” - Stamp Fairtex guarantees to take Anissa Meksen to the ground in January

Stamp Fairtex is confident she’ll finish Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen on the ground come fight night.

Earlier last month, ONE Championship announced a mixed-rules super fight between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen, which will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on US primetime on January 13. Since then, fans have gone wild on social media as they’ve expressed excitement for this future showdown.

After some back-and-forth trash-talking between the two rivals in their recent outing at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp maintained that she doesn’t want to leave any doubts in regards to her game plan.

The former two-sport world champion told SCMP MMA:

“I’m definitely sure that on January 14 in Bangkok, I’m sure that all the fans will see that I’m going to take her down. This is 100%. After [if] you haven’t seen me take my opponents to the ground, you will see it in this fight. The good thing about Anissa is that she has good punches, that is all.”

Stamp Fairtex will have the opportunity to return to her Muay Thai roots in the mixed-rules bout with Anissa Meksen. It goes without saying that both women are comfortable exchanging strikes on the feet.

However, Meksen may hold a bit of an advantage in the purely striking round of their match. Stamp’s last Muay Thai outing was in 2020, when she faced and lost to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by split decision.

If the French-Algerian striker doesn’t find the KO finish within the first round, she’s setting herself up for a lot of trouble in the next.

Stamp’s ground game has significantly improved over the past three years, which raises the odds of her ending the fight on the ground. However, the best thing about mixed martial arts is its unpredictability. One never really know what’s going to happen and when.

Stamp Fairtex wants to run it back again with Angela Lee

Although she has a superfight lined up for her in the upcoming months, Stamp Fairtex still has Angela Lee on her radar.

The pair last met at ONE Championship’s 10th-year anniversary extravaganza last March. After a closely contested matchup, Stamp ultimately fell short in her endeavor to become a three-sport world champion.

Now that she has rebounded from the loss with a unanimous decision victory against Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan last Friday, she hopes to get another shot at the mom-champ before considering a comeback in other sports.

She exclusively told ONE Championship:

“I want to go all the way in MMA. I want to challenge Angela Lee for her World Title again before I go back to Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

Watch Stamp Fairtex clash with Angela Lee below:

