“She’s one of the hardest hitters I’ve met so far” - Tiffany Teo breaks down her win against Meng Bo at ONE: Heavy Hitters

Tiffany Teo made a triumphant return to the circle as she took down Meng Bo in spectacular fashion at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The top women’s strawweight contender looked to be in trouble in the first round as Meng Bo turned to her punching power to gain the upper hand in the bout.

During a post-fight interview with SCMP, Tiffany Teo bared that she did take damage early on, saying:

“She had a lot of punches, it was really accurate and it landed clean and I was kind of just trying to read what she’s gonna do and took a few punches while trying to read her movements.”

‘No Chill’ credited her corner for keeping her head in the game and allowing her to adjust as needed. She also acknowledged her opponent’s skill and power:

“I was a little bit surprised to be honest. I would say that she’s one of the hardest hitters I’ve met so far in my career.”

Towards the end of the first round, Tiffany Teo found a way to take down her opponent, neutralizing Meng Bo until the end of the five-minute frame. It was a sign of things to come, as the Singaporean was able to land successful takedowns consistently.

The referee stopped the contest via submission with just over a minute left in the second stanza. Teo revealed in the interview that she had no doubt about the outcome.

“Once I took her down and took control on the ground, I knew that it was the end,” said Teo. “In my mind, I was just like, ‘I have to finish this right now’ and I was just really going for it 100 percent.”

Tiffany Teo considering a move to atomweight

Tiffany Teo’s statement didn’t end with the victory over Meng Bo. After the fight, Teo called out practically everyone, regardless of the division, and said that she’s “coming for all of you.”

During the post-fight interview, she gave further clarity on her wish to compete in other weight classes, specifically, down at atomweight:

“The reason for moving to atomweight is because I want to stay active and with the current strawweights it’s just kind of like I’m in a weird weird place where I fought almost everyone in the division and it’s all rematches from now on and I’m just not sure how the division is going to play out and I figured that if I want to fight more, I probably have to make a move to drop down to a low weight cat.”

With Xiong Jing Nan also looking to move down, Chatri Sityodtong addressed during the post-event interview that the strawweight division has been beefed up. Hopefully, this could entice the top two women of the division to stay for the new challenges.

Watch Tiffany Teo's full interview here:

