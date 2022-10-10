“She was landing a lot more damaging shots” - Tiffany Teo breaks down why Xiong Jing Nan was awarded the win over Angela Lee

Tiffany Teo has given her opinion on why Xiong Jing Nan was awarded the decision win over Angela Lee.

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 between Xiong and Lee was one of the best fights of the year. Since ONE Championship scores fights based on their entirety instead of round-by-round, some fans questioned the result, believing that Lee had done enough in the late rounds to overcome a near-finish that she was on the receiving end of early in the bout.

Drake Riggs @DrakeRiggs_ Rewatched Xiong vs. Lee 3. Still feel the same in terms of who won, but man, can we just appreciate how absurd it is that these two have put on three different Fight of the Year contenders? All-timers, really. I'd probably rank them in order of how they happened, but all awesome. Rewatched Xiong vs. Lee 3. Still feel the same in terms of who won, but man, can we just appreciate how absurd it is that these two have put on three different Fight of the Year contenders? All-timers, really. I'd probably rank them in order of how they happened, but all awesome. https://t.co/pcmc5jOBPi

Due to her experience fighting Xiong twice at strawweight, ‘No Chill’ was asked about the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event outcome during an interview with ONE.

“Even though Panda [Xiong] was moving on her back feet, I feel that she was landing a lot more damaging shots. If you look at ONE’s judging criteria, aggression is one of the lowest [factors]. Angela was more aggressive, no doubt, because she kept moving forward, but that is kind of the last of the judging criteria.”

Teo added:

“It’s all about the damage done and the near finishes. 'Panda' almost finished Angela in the first round. I’m pretty sure Herb Dean was ready to stop the fight. I really thought it was the end. I guess since it’s a championship fight, they let them play it out a little bit longer.”

Teo has moved down to atomweight, but still has her eyes on Xiong at strawweight. ‘No Chill’ has lost to the Chinese champion twice, but a trilogy fight is not out of the question in the future.

She recently appeared at atomweight, submitting Ritu Phogat inside one round at ONE 161.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship makes a STATEMENT with a first-round submission of Ritu Phogat!



#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship

Watch live on ONE YouTube youtu.be/5COBbA12tl8

Watch live watch.onefc.com Tiffany Teomakes a STATEMENT with a first-round submission of Ritu Phogat!Watch live on ONE YouTubeWatch live Tiffany Teo 🇸🇬 makes a STATEMENT with a first-round submission of Ritu Phogat!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 youtu.be/5COBbA12tl8🌍 Watch live 👉 watch.onefc.com https://t.co/iZFQxXTy5n

Tiffany Teo wants a third fight against Xiong Jing Nan

Tiffany Teo is not discouraged by the two losses she's suffered to Xiong Jing Nan. In fact, if the opportunity presents itself, Teo believes she can win the trilogy.

When discussing the strawweight division, ‘No Chill’ told ONE:

"For the strawweight division, I feel like I fought most of them. It will be cool if I get a rematch with Xiong. I believe the third time's gonna be the charm."

Tiffany Teo’s notoriety and presence with ONE Championship offers her plenty of opportunities at atomweight or strawweight.

At 32 years old, it’s difficult to imagine she won’t be fighting for another title. The question is, can she avenge her only losses, which came against Xiong? If all goes to plan for Teo, we'll find out down the line.

Poll : 0 votes