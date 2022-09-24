“Singapore versus Malaysia rivalry” - Tiffany Teo excited with potential showdown against Jihin Radzuan

Tiffany Teo will welcome Ritu Phogat back to the circle at ONE 161. Phogat will be looking to get back to the win column after coming up short against Stamp Fairtex in the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix tournament final last December.

For Tiffany Teo, it will be an opportunity to win her second-straight bout as she works her way towards the atomweight top five.

While ‘No Chill’ will have her hands full with ‘The Indian Tigress’ later this month, Tiffany Teo is looking ahead to her next possible matchup with Jihin Radzuan. In an interview with ONE Championship, Teo said this of a potential showdown with Radzuan:

“Jihin [Radzuan] is an interesting one because everyone loves a little Singapore vs. Malaysia rivalry, right? So I’m definitely open to that too.”

For Jihin Radzuan, a world title opportunity could hang in the balance as she faces No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

A win for ‘Shadow Cat’ would thrust her up the women’s atomweight rankings, which could be an even bigger incentive for Tiffany Teo to match up with the Malaysian star. Of course, that means that Teo would need to get past her own test in Ritu Phogat at ONE 161.

Itsuki Hirata wants to avenge her loss to Jihin Radzuan at ONE X

Jihin Radzuan’s last outing was at ONE X, the promotion’s massive 10th-anniversary event in March. ‘Shadow Cat’ scored a split-decision win over previously undefeated atomweight Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata. It was a big win for Radzuan that moved her into the top five rankings and one step closer to a world title opportunity.

However, if things go Itsuki Hirata’s way, she’ll have the opportunity to avenge her lone loss in the future. Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Android 18’ shared her desire to run back their closely contested battle in March.

“I definitely want a rematch with Jihin Radzuan, if not now, then somewhere down the road. I feel like I was not able to represent myself well in the first fight and what I’m really capable of. We have to settle our unfinished business, and in the next fight, I will surely win. It cannot end like this. We have to fight again.”

Itsuki Hirata got back into the win column at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, defeating Lin Heqin via unanimous decision.

