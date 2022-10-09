Tiffany Teo shares how Angela Lee could have come back from the fight against Xiong Jing Nan

Former 2-time ONE strawweight world title contender Tiffany Teo made a triumphant debut in the atomweight division when she utterly dominated and finished Ritu Phogat at ONE 161.

The next night, at ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee lost her world title bout against Teo's familiar foe, ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Lee, who was gunning for a second belt in a second weight class, lost a hotly-contested see-saw battle against Xiong. After nearly getting knocked out multiple times in the first round, Lee showed tremendous intestinal fortitude when she valiantly tried to narrow the gap in the later rounds.

Having already fought Xiong twice at strawweight, Teo had some valuable insight on how Lee could have won the bout. When asked what 'Unstoppable' could have done better, considering that ONE bouts are scored as a whole and not round-per-round, Teo answered:

"She was aggressive, no doubt, but she kind of just blindly walked forward. I feel that she could have picked her shots better. She was kind of shooting blindly also, just desperate to get a takedown. I feel that if she chained it up a bit better, she could take a lot less damage also."

Indeed, what Tiffany Teo said is correct. Lee was highly aggressive but was mostly throwing blind shots in an effort to overwhelm the calm and calculated Xiong. If the Singaporean-American world champion used more feints and picked her shots better, she could have made more of an impact.

Tiffany Teo absolutely dominated Ritu Phogat in her ONE atomweight debut

In an awesome showcase of a full MMA arsenal, Tiffany Teo debuted in ONE's atomoweight division by submitting Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat in the first round. After reversing the clinch position to take Phogat's back, Teo used her powerful jiujitsu to relentlessly hunt for submissions. At one point, 'No Chill' blasted Phogat with thunderous knees on the ground. No chill indeed:

The weight cut didn't seem to bother the former Singapore boxing national champion as she handily grappled with a ground specialist. In her post-fight interview with ONE, Tiffany Teo expressed how she felt fighting 10 pounds lighter:

“The first thing is the diet. I had to diet a lot to make this atomweight. Thankfully I had help from a professional nutritionist, he’s based in the US. John Sasson helped me a lot [in] making this weight at atomweight. A huge difference I noticed was my speed. I felt like I was a lot faster at a lower weight class compared to when I was fighting at strawweight.”

Innate power coupled with speed is quite a frightening thing to deal with. If Tiffany Teo indeed feels faster while still maintaining her strawweight power, she'll definitely become a force to be reckoned with at atomweight.

